Sidli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

31. Sidli (सिदली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Chirang district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Sidli is part of 5. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,255 eligible electors, of which 1,02,698 were male, 1,02,551 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sidli in 2021 is 999.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,029 eligible electors, of which 95,078 were male, 94,951 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,924 eligible electors, of which 80,629 were male, 80,295 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sidli in 2016 was 109. In 2011, there were 68.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Chandan Brahma of BPF won in this seat by defeating Rwngwra Narzary of IND by a margin of 8,988 votes which was 5.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 42% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sri Chandan Brahma of BPF won in this seat defeating Maoti Brahma Hazowary of IND by a margin of 36,881 votes which was 29.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 54.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in 31. Sidli Assembly segment of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sidli are: Chandan Brahma (BPF), Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL), Ranjay Kumar Brahma (JDU), Jisoya Champramary (IND), Smriti Basumatary (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.44%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.75%, while it was 77.59% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 31. Sidli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 245. In 2011 there were 239 polling stations.

EXTENT:

31. Sidli constituency comprises of the following areas of Chirang district of Assam: The villages in Kokrajhar thana specified in item (13) of the Appendix and Sidli thana in Kokrajhar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Chirang.

The total area covered by Sidli is 73 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sidli is: 26°43’50.9"N 90°28’21.4"E.

