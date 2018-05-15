GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Siglaghatta Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate V Muniyappa Wins

Live election result of 142 Siglaghatta constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Siglaghatta MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:13 PM IST
Sidlaghatta (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikkaballapur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,95,553 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,634 are male, 96,902 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.24 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status INC V.Muniyappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7624045.97%V.Muniyappa
JD(S)6653140.12%B.N.Ravikumar
IND109866.62%Anjinappa (Puttu)
IND41102.48%M.Rajanna
BJP35962.17%Suresh.H.
ANC10810.65%B.S.Moula Jaan
NOTA9580.58%Nota
IND7520.45%S.N.Ravikumar
RPS2900.17%Venkateshappa
JBJSP2820.17%M.Narayanaswamy
IND2200.13%Wisdom Nagaraj
AIMEP2070.12%K.V.Yamegowda
SP2020.12%Mohammed Ismail
IND1590.10%R.Mohan
IND1250.08%Y.N.Gangadhara
IND1000.06%Byregowda Venkatashami

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,479 votes (10.07%) securing 50.69% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.03%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,502 votes (4.92%) registering 49.95% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.45%.

Check the table below for Sidlaghatta live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

