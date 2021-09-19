Sign of Things to Come? Typo Makes Himachal CM 'Jao Ram' in Tweet; Nothing Wrong, Mocks Congress

An erroneous tweet by the Public Relations department of the Himachal Pradesh government has stirred up speculations of change of leadership, but with a hint of humour in the state after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur became “Jao Ram” resulting from a typographical mistake.

In the now-deleted tweet, the state’s Information and Public Relations Department made the embarrassing spelling mistake on Friday night and was quick to receive flak from Twitterati.

Meanwhile, mocking the BJP, the Congress took a swipe at the saffron Chief Minister and said that there is “nothing wrong” in the tweet as the CM indeed “is going”.

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathor, said, “Jab woh ja rahe hain, to Jao Ram hi likhange. Isme galat kya hai (When he is going, it is fair to write Jao Ram. What is wrong in it)?”

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said, “The IPR department knows what is going to happen in the days to come. They can feel the pulse of the people.”

The ruling BJP dismissed speculation of change of guard and said it’s “just a mistake”.

Former chief minister Shanta Kumar said “it was a big mistake” and state party president Suresh Kashyap ruled out rumours. Kashyap said “Aisa kuchh bhi nahin hai (There’s nothing like this),” said Kashyap.

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal said, “Such mistakes should be overlooked and forgiven.”

Thakur’s trip to Delhi last week to invite President Ram Nath Kovind as well as Union ministers for an event to mark the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood had sparked rumours that he was summoned to the national capital by the BJP leadership for a change of guard in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here