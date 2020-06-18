POLITICS

Sign Pact With Karnataka to Avoid 2019 Maharashtra Flood-like Situation: Devendra Fadnavis Tells CM

File photo of Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

  June 18, 2020
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should sign an agreement with neighbouring Karnataka to avoid a repeat of flood in part of the state like it happened in August last year.

In August 2019, Kolhapur, Sangli districts and some other parts of the state faced unprecedented floods triggered by huge release of water from dams in western Maharashtra and from the Almatti dam in Karnataka.

Fadnavis said, the Maharashtra chief minister should hold an urgent meeting with the Karnataka chief minister and

enter into an agreement over discharge of water from the Almatti dam located on the border of both the states.

If water is not released from the Almatti dam in time, it will cause flooding in border areas of Maharashtra

such as Kolhapur and Sangli.

"A pact between the two states would benefit both as it would help in keeping water levels in control, the former chief minister said.

The dams in the state already have sizeable water stock. It would be better if the chief minster schedules a meeting with the Karnataka chief minister regarding the same (agreement), the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

