Signs of Dissent on the Rise in KCR's TRS, After Health Minister, Party MLA Talks about Lack of Development

Hyderabad: Signs of dissent were on the rise in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with two party lawmakers, including a senior minister, expressing their disappointment with the pace of development in the state.

A week after Health Minister Etela Rajender spoke out against the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)-led government, TRS Legislator Rasamayi Balakishan said not much had changed in the education sector in the state.

While speaking at teacher’s day event in Karimnagar, Balakishan said the condition of schools didn’t change much in the last few years except the addition of the new state’s name in the school’s board (referring to the statehood movement). Balakishan, who was earlier before joining politics, was speaking in the presence of the health minister.

“Rajender and I can only speak truth. We became a part of the Telangana movement based on facts and dreamt for a separate state. However, nothing much has changed since then except the name,” he said. While Rajender is an MLA from Huzurabad, Balakishan represents the Manakondur constituency. Both segments are part of Karimnagar district. Rajender and Rasamayi are close associates.

Last week, while stating virtue and not power was permanent, Rajender had said, “People and not individuals create. I never asked for ministry under the Backward Class (BC) quota. I got it on the basis of my agitation for separate state. We are not beggars and did not join the part mid-way. We are party’s founders and brought it to power.”

Soon after TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), who is also the chief minister’s son, spoke to Rajender and urged him to issue a statement. The health minister then said nothing was personal and that he believed in his leader, KCR. Hitting out at leaders speaking against the government, KTR said those enjoying ministries should not forget it was because of the party.

Leaders of opposition parties have launched an attack on the TRS supremo over the latest rumblings in the ruling camp. Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy said, “Rajender had revealed his pain but had to withdraw his statements out of KCR’s fears.” Another Congress leader, V Hanmanth Rao, said Rajender was a Backward Caste leader and good man.

Senior journalist journalist Venu Gopal Reddy to News 18, “Definitely something is happening in the party. Earlier, no one used to speak out against KCR. But now that is happening. People who were suppressed and neglected are raising their voices. We can see more such individuals in the future.”

