Sikandra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Sikandra seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Prabhakar Pandey (SP), Lal Ji (BSP), Ajit Singh Pal (BJP), Man Singh (VPI), Shubham Pal (IND), Naresh Chandra (INC), Neeraj (AAP), Mahboob (ASPKR), Ram Govind (SUCOIC), Satyendra Prakash (JAP), Shishupal (IND), Satish Singh Nayak (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.64%, which is 0.31% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mathura Prasad Pal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.207 Sikandra (सिकंद्रा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. Sikandra is part of Etawah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 327107 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,77,154 were male and 1,49,942 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sikandra in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,94,351 eligible electors, of which 1,73,167 were male,1,48,064 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,788 eligible electors, of which 1,64,790 were male, 1,31,998 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sikandra in 2017 was 602. In 2012, there were 164 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mathura Prasad Pal of BJP won in this seat defeating Mahendra Katiyar (Bablu) of BSP by a margin of 38,103 which was 19.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Indrapal Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Devendra Singh Bhole of BJP by a margin of 2,189 votes which was 1.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 29.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 207 Sikandra Assembly segment of the 41. Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. Devendra Singh ‘Bhole’ of BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat defeating Nisha Sachan of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sikandra are: Prabhakar Pandey (SP), Lal Ji (BSP), Ajit Singh Pal (BJP), Man Singh (VPI), Shubham Pal (IND), Naresh Chandra (INC), Neeraj (AAP), Mahboob (ASPKR), Ram Govind (SUCOIC), Satyendra Prakash (JAP), Shishupal (IND), Satish Singh Nayak (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.64%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.33%, while it was 61.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sikandra went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.207 Sikandra Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 369. In 2012, there were 338 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.207 Sikandra comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Sikandra Tehsil; KCs 1 Derapur and 2 Sithmara of 2 Derapur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sikandra constituency, which are: Auraiya, Dibiyapur, Rasulabad, Akbarpur - Raniya, Bhognipur, Kalpi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sikandra is approximately 824 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sikandra is: 26°23’23.3"N 79°41’10.3"E.

