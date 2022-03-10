Sikandra Rao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Birendra Singh Rana of BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Sikandra Rao seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Awdhesh Kumar (BSP), Jaypraksh Sharma (IND), Birendra Singh Rana (BJP), Chhavi Varshney (INC), Dr. Lalit Pratap Baghel (SP), Manoj Yadav (AAP), Yogendra Kumar (RSP), Ram Gopal Dixit (SWHP), Shiv Prakash Kaushal (SHS), Krishan Kumar (IND), Manvendra Singh (IND), Sumant Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.31%, which is 0.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Birendra Singh Rana of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.80 Sikandra Rao (सिकंद्रा राव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Sikandra Rao is part of Hathras Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 361053 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,95,748 were male and 1,65,297 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sikandra Rao in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,03,815 eligible electors, of which 1,91,779 were male,1,58,489 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,067 eligible electors, of which 1,77,353 were male, 1,40,712 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sikandra Rao in 2017 was 209. In 2012, there were 261 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Birendra Singh Rana of BJP won in this seat defeating Bani Singh Baghel of BSP by a margin of 14,772 which was 6.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramveer Upadhyay of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Yashpal Singh Chauhan of SP by a margin of 1,063 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 45.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 80 Sikandra Rao Assembly segment of the 16. Hathras Lok Sabha constituency. Rajvir Diler of BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat defeating Ramji Lal Suman of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.31%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.75%, while it was 64.83% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sikandra Rao went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.80 Sikandra Rao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 386. In 2012, there were 368 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.80 Sikandra Rao comprises of the following areas of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Sikandra Rao Tehsil and KC 2 Lakhanu of 3 Hathras Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sikandra Rao constituency, which are: Kasganj, Marhara, Jalesar, Sadabad, Hathras, Chharra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sikandra Rao is approximately 737 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sikandra Rao is: 27°38’55.3"N 78°19’14.5"E.

