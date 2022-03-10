Sikandrabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading

Live election results updates of Sikandrabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rahul Yadav (SP), Manveer Singh (BSP), Lakshmi Raj (BJP), Ajay Kumar (LKD), Ajay Kumar Sharma (LTJP), Darshan Sharma (AAP), Raju Thakur (RWJPS), Dilshad Ahmad (AIMIM), Amit Singh Tomar (SHS), Saleem Akhtar Khan (INC), Bablu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.9%, which is 1.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bimla Singh Solanki of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sikandrabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.64 Sikandrabad (सिकंदराबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh. Sikandrabad is part of Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 384223 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,04,900 were male and 1,79,300 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sikandrabad in 2019 was: 875 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,27,844 eligible electors, of which 1,99,691 were male,1,75,578 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,38,407 eligible electors, of which 1,86,066 were male, 1,52,321 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sikandrabad in 2017 was 158. In 2012, there were 1,244 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bimla Singh Solanki of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohammad Imran of BSP by a margin of 28,623 which was 11.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.66% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bimla Singh Solanki of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Saleem Akhtar Khan of BSP by a margin of 123 votes which was 0.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 22.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 64 Sikandrabad Assembly segment of the 13. Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Mahesh Sharma of BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat defeating Satveer of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sikandrabad are: Rahul Yadav (SP), Manveer Singh (BSP), Lakshmi Raj (BJP), Ajay Kumar (LKD), Ajay Kumar Sharma (LTJP), Darshan Sharma (AAP), Raju Thakur (RWJPS), Dilshad Ahmad (AIMIM), Amit Singh Tomar (SHS), Saleem Akhtar Khan (INC), Bablu (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.14%, while it was 60.68% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sikandrabad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.64 Sikandrabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 398. In 2012, there were 361 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.64 Sikandrabad comprises of the following areas of Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Sikandrabad Tehsil; Panchayats 4 Chhapravat, 5 Baral, 8 Sainta, 9 Kurli, 10 Kota, 11 Bhamra, 16 Anchana, 18 Girdharpur Navada, 20 Gulaothi (Dehat), 21 Auladha, 24 Maholi of 2 Agouta KC and Gulaothi Municipal Board of 2 Bulandshahr Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sikandrabad constituency, which are: Dadri, Dholana, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Khurja, Jewar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sikandrabad is approximately 402 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sikandrabad is: 28°27’09.4"N 77°44’18.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sikandrabad results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.