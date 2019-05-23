Sikar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Sikar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME DSPD -- -- Shivbhagwan Sardiwal BJSTP -- -- Vijendra Kumar IND -- -- Ajaypal IND -- -- Ankur Sharma IND -- -- Bansilal Kataria BJP -- -- Sumedhanand Saraswati INC -- -- Subhash Maharia IND -- -- Bhagirath Singh Kharrte Bhadhadar IND -- -- Bhagwan Sahay IND -- -- Vikas Kumar Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Sita Devi CPI(M) -- -- Amraram

5. Sikar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.37%. The estimated literacy level of Sikar is 72%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sumedhanand Saraswati of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,39,196 votes which was 22.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.86% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mahadev Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,49,426 votes which was 20.59% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.14% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sikar was: Sumedhanand Saraswati (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,43,691 men, 8,26,191 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sikar is: 27.5833 75.1667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सीकर, राजस्थान (Hindi); সিকার, রাজস্থান (Bengali); सीकर, राजस्थान (Marathi); સિકર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); சிகார், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); సీకర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಸಿಕರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); സികാർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)