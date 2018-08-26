English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sikh Separatists Raise Khalistan Slogans at Rahul Gandhi’s Event, Met With Congress Counter-Chant
Hundreds gathered for the conference in London began a counter-chant of 'Congress party Zindabad' before Scotland Yard escorted out the Khalistani activists.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi speaks at the International Institute of Strategic Studies. (Photo: Congress/Twitter)
Loading...
London: Three pro-Khalistan supporters entered an event here where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to address his last public meeting in the UK and tried to disrupt it but were escorted out by Scotland Yard before his arrival.
The incident happened on Saturday evening at the venue of the Indian Overseas Congress UK Mega Conference for the Indian diaspora in Ruislip in West London.
A group of three Khalistani activists managed to enter the event and started shouting 'Khalistan Zindabad' when Scotland Yard officers tried to escort them out of the venue before the Opposition leader had arrived for his final engagement at the end of a two-day visit to the UK.
The hundreds gathered for the conference began a counter-chant of 'Congress party Zindabad' in reaction to the attempted disruption.
In his opening address, chairman of the Overseas Congress Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Sam Pitroda said: "Our message is all about democracy, freedom, inclusion, diversity, jobs, growth, prosperity, bottom-up development. We want you (diaspora) to spread that message. The results of 2019 (elections) will define India of the future".
Calling on the Indian diaspora to take Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence global, he said: "We all know that lies spread like wildfire on social media. Large number of media we believe does not do justice to us. We need your (diaspora) help in taking the right message to the media as well because one little mistake gets blown out of proportion".
Gandhi, in his address in Hindi, reiterated many of the messages from his previous interactions in London, describing the Congress party as a force to fight against hatred and divisions and called on the diaspora to get behind it in the run up to the 2019 general election as "foot soldiers" of the party.
"Our party was set up by NRIs. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel were all NRIs. They all went out into the world and brought their new way of thinking to help their country. You are following those footsteps, he said.
Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress president attacked his "arrogance" for claiming that no development took place in India before he assumed power.
"When he says that, he is not insulting the Congress party but the citizens of India. But the media is with him," he said.
Also Watch
The incident happened on Saturday evening at the venue of the Indian Overseas Congress UK Mega Conference for the Indian diaspora in Ruislip in West London.
A group of three Khalistani activists managed to enter the event and started shouting 'Khalistan Zindabad' when Scotland Yard officers tried to escort them out of the venue before the Opposition leader had arrived for his final engagement at the end of a two-day visit to the UK.
The hundreds gathered for the conference began a counter-chant of 'Congress party Zindabad' in reaction to the attempted disruption.
In his opening address, chairman of the Overseas Congress Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Sam Pitroda said: "Our message is all about democracy, freedom, inclusion, diversity, jobs, growth, prosperity, bottom-up development. We want you (diaspora) to spread that message. The results of 2019 (elections) will define India of the future".
Calling on the Indian diaspora to take Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence global, he said: "We all know that lies spread like wildfire on social media. Large number of media we believe does not do justice to us. We need your (diaspora) help in taking the right message to the media as well because one little mistake gets blown out of proportion".
Gandhi, in his address in Hindi, reiterated many of the messages from his previous interactions in London, describing the Congress party as a force to fight against hatred and divisions and called on the diaspora to get behind it in the run up to the 2019 general election as "foot soldiers" of the party.
"Our party was set up by NRIs. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel were all NRIs. They all went out into the world and brought their new way of thinking to help their country. You are following those footsteps, he said.
Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress president attacked his "arrogance" for claiming that no development took place in India before he assumed power.
"When he says that, he is not insulting the Congress party but the citizens of India. But the media is with him," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nora Fatehi Killed it in Dilbar, but I Still Like the Original Version More: Sushmita Sen
- This Raksha Bandhan, Let These Iconic On-screen Bollywood Siblings Guide You
- NASA Probe Captures First Images of Asteroid Bennu
- This Private Jet Plane Converted Into a Limousine is a Party Palace on Wheels
- Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...