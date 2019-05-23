English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sikkim Assembly Elections Results 2019 LIVE: Chamling Leading in Both Seats, SDF Leading 8 Out of 8
The Sikkim Assembly Elections have 32 seats up for contest, with present CM Pawan Kumar Chamling targeting a sixth consecutive run, chief opposition PS Golay looking to oust his 25-year reign, and newcomer Bhaichung Bhutia aiming to pull off upsets in the state.
SDF has shot ahead of its prime opposition SKM in initial counting, taking early leads in eight seats. Incumbent Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling is leading at both his seats, in Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang, his home constituency in South Sikkim. The other six seats are Yuksom-Tasiding, Barfung, Sangha, Maneybong-Dentam, Singtam-Khamdong and Yangthang. Sikkim is one of the four states that held simultaneous Legislative Assembly elections, alongside the General elections held across the country. Voting for electing the state government was held in Sikkim at the very first phase on April 11, with a total of 150 candidates battling it out in 32 constituencies.
The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has enjoyed overwhelming stronghold for 25 years now, with the Sikkim Chief Minister and the party’s founder-president Pawan Kumar Chamling presently being India’s longest serving Chief Minister for any state, after independence. The party looks set to continue its rule in Sikkim for another five years, and despite showing early promise, prospects for principal opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the rising Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) look bleak at the moment. SDF's candidate Dek Bahadur Katwal is also leading in Sikkim's only Lok Sabha seat, as of now.
Here are the latest developments from the state:
1. Incumbent CM Pawan Kumar Chamling is now leading at his home constituency, Poklok-Kamrang, as well as his second seat, Namchi-Singhithang.
2. SDF has extended its lead over opposition SKM in Sanghas in Sikkim (South) constituency, as well as five other seats. Sanghas are polling booths set up exclusively for monks to exercise their votes.
3. Other five seats where SDF is leading include Yuksom-Tasiding, Barfung, Maneybong-Dentam, Singtam-Khamdong and Yangthang. SKM and HSP are trailing in all countings so far.
4. The Sikkim election office reported a total of 4,32,306 eligible voters in the state, and eventual turnout of 78.19 percent, which albeit high, is lower than the 83.85 percent voter turnout recorded during the 2014 elections.
5. A total of 150 candidates have contested for the 32 Assembly seats, with the 17 seats required to form the new government. Alongside SDF, prime opposition SKM and newcomers HSP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are also looking to make inroads in Sikkim for the first time in history.
6. The BJP had initially struck a strategic alliance with SKM to take on the might of SDF in Sikkim. The alliance broke down soon after it was publicly announced, following which the BJP blamed SKM for having “chickened out at the last minute without giving any reasons,” as per a PTI report.
7. Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P.S Golay, was a minister in the Chamling-led government, before being convicted in a cattle distribution scam. He was subsequently forced to relinquish his Legislative Assembly membership, and serve a one-year imprisonment term.
8. Indian footballing legend and ex-national team captain, Bhaichung Bhutia, has led the formation and promotion of Hamro Sikkim Party. The party is headed by 35-year-old Dr. Beena Basnett, an MBBS graduate.
9. Both the SKM and HSP have accused the SDF of blatantly corrupt practices, charging that the incumbent government is using its amassed financial might to draw away senior party members by brute force.
10. While the SDF had won a record 32 out of 32 Assembly seats in 2009, the SKM hit a considerable dent in the SDF’s tally in 2014, when it won 10 out of the 32 seats in the state.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
