Sikkim Assembly Elections Results 2019 LIVE: CM Chamling Wins at Namchi-Singhithang, SDF Leads in 9 Seats
The Sikkim Assembly Elections have 32 seats up for contest, with present CM Pawan Kumar Chamling targeting a sixth consecutive run, chief opposition PS Golay looking to oust his 25-year reign, and newcomer Bhaichung Bhutia aiming to pull off upsets in the state.
(Representative image)
Incumbent Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has won the Namchi-Singhithang seat, and continues to lead in Poklok-Kamrang, his home constituency in South Sikkim. SDF is maintaining its lead of the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections in Sikkim, presently ahead in nine out of the remaining 31 seats. SDF is believed to be leading in Yuksom-Tasiding, Barfung, Sangha, Maneybong-Dentam, Singtam-Khamdong and Yangthang, while SKM has assumed the lead in three seats so far. Sikkim is one of the four states that held simultaneous Legislative Assembly elections, alongside the General elections held across the country. Voting for electing the state government was held in Sikkim at the very first phase on April 11, with a total of 150 candidates battling it out in 32 constituencies.
The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has enjoyed overwhelming stronghold for 25 years now, with the Sikkim Chief Minister and the party’s founder-president Pawan Kumar Chamling presently being India’s longest serving Chief Minister for any state, after independence. The party looks set to continue its rule in Sikkim for another five years, and despite showing early promise, prospects for principal opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the rising Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) look bleak at the moment. SDF's candidate Dek Bahadur Katwal is also leading in Sikkim's only Lok Sabha seat, as of now.
Here are the latest developments from the state:
1. Incumbent CM Pawan Kumar Chamling has won the Namchi-Singhithang seat, while leading at his home constituency, Poklok-Kamrang. SDF presently leads in nine out of the remaining 31 seats, while SKM has taken the lead in three constituencies.
2. The margins of the respective leads are being updated presently. HSP is currently behind in all seats.
3. SDF is believed to be leading in Yuksom-Tashiding, Barfung, Maneybong-Dentam, Singtam-Khamdong and Yangthang. At Yuksom-Tashiding, SDF is leading SKM by very thin margins. SDF presently has 3,218 votes, over SKM's 3,115 votes.
4. The Sikkim election office reported a total of 4,32,306 eligible voters in the state, and eventual turnout of 78.19 percent, which albeit high, is lower than the 83.85 percent voter turnout recorded during the 2014 elections.
5. A total of 150 candidates have contested for the 32 Assembly seats, with the 17 seats required to form the new government. Alongside SDF, prime opposition SKM and newcomers HSP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are also looking to make inroads in Sikkim for the first time in history.
6. The BJP had initially struck a strategic alliance with SKM to take on the might of SDF in Sikkim. The alliance broke down soon after it was publicly announced, following which the BJP blamed SKM for having “chickened out at the last minute without giving any reasons,” as per a PTI report.
7. Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P.S Golay, was a minister in the Chamling-led government, before being convicted in a cattle distribution scam. He was subsequently forced to relinquish his Legislative Assembly membership, and serve a one-year imprisonment term.
8. Indian footballing legend and ex-national team captain, Bhaichung Bhutia, has led the formation and promotion of Hamro Sikkim Party. The party is headed by 35-year-old Dr. Beena Basnett, an MBBS graduate.
9. Both the SKM and HSP have accused the SDF of blatantly corrupt practices, charging that the incumbent government is using its amassed financial might to draw away senior party members by brute force.
10. While the SDF had won a record 32 out of 32 Assembly seats in 2009, the SKM hit a considerable dent in the SDF’s tally in 2014, when it won 10 out of the 32 seats in the state.
