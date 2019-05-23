Sikkim Assembly Elections Results 2019 LIVE: SDF, SKM Head Into Final Countdown with 12 Seats Apiece

The Sikkim polls are heading into a closely contested climax. After leading the charts for much of the day, the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) seems to have lost much of its momentum to its prime opposition, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). The two parties presently share the spoils, having won 12 seats each. CM Chamling is winning comfortably at his home seat, while the battle at Namchi-Singhithang is at much closer proportions. SKM chief PS Golay's son, Aditya Golay, who is representing the party in the Assembly elections, is also winning by a slender margin to keep his party's hopes alive of winning majority.With a minimum of 17 seats required to form government, the electoral balance in Sikkim presently looks to be anyone's game, and while SDF might be leading in more seats, nothing could be said of certain. Bhaichung Bhutia-led newcomers, Hamro Sikkin Party (HSP), has failed to make an impact, and so have the BJP and INC. Voting for electing the state government was held in Sikkim at the very first phase on April 11, with a total of 150 candidates battling it out in 32 constituencies.1. Out of the 24 seats declared in Sikkim, the ruling SDF and the opposition SKM have won 12 seats each. The ruling SDF party has lost significant momentum as the day progressed, most notably over the past two hours, when it led 12-8, to come down to 12-12 in terms of number of seats won.2. CM Chamling is presently winning from both his constituencies — comfortably in his home seat, while barely maintaining a narrow lead in his second seat. SKM chief's son, Aditya Golay, also has a slender lead in their home constituency. Among other heavyweight candidates, counting for Bhutia's home constituency is yet to begin.3. This is the highest number of seats that any opponent of SDF has managed to win in the Assembly polls. In 2014, the SKM registered 10 out of the 32 seats, while the SDF won in a clean sweep in 2009. The minimum required seats for forming government is 17.4. The Sikkim election office reported a total of 4,32,306 eligible voters in the state, and eventual turnout of 78.19 percent, which albeit high, is lower than the 83.85 percent voter turnout recorded during the 2014 elections.5. A total of 150 candidates have contested for the 32 Assembly seats, with the 17 seats required to form the new government. Alongside SDF, prime opposition SKM and newcomers HSP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are also looking to make inroads in Sikkim for the first time in history.6. The BJP had initially struck a strategic alliance with SKM to take on the might of SDF in Sikkim. The alliance broke down soon after it was publicly announced, following which the BJP blamed SKM for having “chickened out at the last minute without giving any reasons,” as per a PTI report.7. Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P.S Golay, was a minister in the Chamling-led government, before being convicted in a cattle distribution scam. He was subsequently forced to relinquish his Legislative Assembly membership, and serve a one-year imprisonment term.8. Indian footballing legend and ex-national team captain, Bhaichung Bhutia, has led the formation and promotion of Hamro Sikkim Party. The party is headed by 35-year-old Dr. Beena Basnett, an MBBS graduate.9. Both the SKM and HSP have accused the SDF of blatantly corrupt practices, charging that the incumbent government is using its amassed financial might to draw away senior party members by brute force.10. While the SDF had won a record 32 out of 32 Assembly seats in 2009, the SKM hit a considerable dent in the SDF’s tally in 2014, when it won 10 out of the 32 seats in the state.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)