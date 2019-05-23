Sikkim Assembly Elections Results 2019 LIVE: SDF, SKM Win 8 Seats Each, Major Turnaround for SKM After Trailing

Sikkim might indeed be heading into a political turning of tables, for after leading the charts for much of the day, the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and its prime opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) presently share the spoils, having won 8 seats each. Our correspondent in Sikkim has further added that SDF is presently leading in four seats out of the remaining 16, with counting set to commence for multiple remaining seats. However, if the turnaround and live data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is anything to go by, then the SDF may have its work cut out to return to power without much contest.Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who looked set to return to power for a record sixth term, still leads the Namchi-Singhithang seat, but only with a very slim margin of about 150 votes. However, Chamling has a comfortable lead in the Poklok-Kamrang seat, his home constituency in South Sikkim. SKM chief PS Golay's son, Aditya Golay, who is representing the party in the Assembly elections, also has a slender lead of about 250 votes in its home constituency of Soreng-Chakung. With a minimum of 17 seats required to form government, the electoral balance in Sikkim presently looks to be anyone's game, and while SDF might be leading in more seats, nothing could be said of certain. Bhaichung Bhutia-led newcomers, Hamro Sikkin Party (HSP), has failed to make an impact, and so have the BJP and INC. Voting for electing the state government was held in Sikkim at the very first phase on April 11, with a total of 150 candidates battling it out in 32 constituencies.1. Out of the 16 seats declared in Sikkim, the ruling SDF and the opposition SKM have won 8 seats each. The SDF is believed to be presently leading in four seats out of the remaining 16, but the party has majorly lost its lead that it had established in the early hours of counting.2. CM Chamling is presently winning from both his constituencies — comfortably in his home seat, while barely maintaining a narrow lead in his second seat. SKM chief's son, Aditya Golay, also has a slender lead in their home constituency. Among other heavyweight candidates, counting for Bhutia's home constituency is yet to begin.3. The SKM, whose president was once a minister in CM Chamling's government, is seeking to oust the ruling party from the throne after a rule that has extend to 25 years. Chamling, however, is seeking a record six straight term in office. He already holds the record for being India's longest-serving Chief Minister in the history of the country, post independence.4. The Sikkim election office reported a total of 4,32,306 eligible voters in the state, and eventual turnout of 78.19 percent, which albeit high, is lower than the 83.85 percent voter turnout recorded during the 2014 elections.5. A total of 150 candidates have contested for the 32 Assembly seats, with the 17 seats required to form the new government. Alongside SDF, prime opposition SKM and newcomers HSP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are also looking to make inroads in Sikkim for the first time in history.6. The BJP had initially struck a strategic alliance with SKM to take on the might of SDF in Sikkim. The alliance broke down soon after it was publicly announced, following which the BJP blamed SKM for having “chickened out at the last minute without giving any reasons,” as per a PTI report.7. Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P.S Golay, was a minister in the Chamling-led government, before being convicted in a cattle distribution scam. He was subsequently forced to relinquish his Legislative Assembly membership, and serve a one-year imprisonment term.8. Indian footballing legend and ex-national team captain, Bhaichung Bhutia, has led the formation and promotion of Hamro Sikkim Party. The party is headed by 35-year-old Dr. Beena Basnett, an MBBS graduate.9. Both the SKM and HSP have accused the SDF of blatantly corrupt practices, charging that the incumbent government is using its amassed financial might to draw away senior party members by brute force.10. While the SDF had won a record 32 out of 32 Assembly seats in 2009, the SKM hit a considerable dent in the SDF’s tally in 2014, when it won 10 out of the 32 seats in the state.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)