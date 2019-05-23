Sikkim Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Sikkim Election Results 2019 Candidates

1. Sikkim is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Sikkim in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 33.8%. The estimated literacy level of Sikkim is 82.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prem Das Rai of SDF won in this seat by defeating the SKM candidate by a margin of 41,742 votes which was 13.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SDF had a vote share of 52.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Prem Das Rai of SDF emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 84,868 votes which was 33.64% of the total votes polled. SDF had a vote share of 63.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.93% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sikkim was: Prem Das Rai (SDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,91,017 men, 1,79,753 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sikkim is: 27.6493 88.4054Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिक्किम, सिक्किम (Hindi); সিকিম, সিকিম (Bengali); सिक्कीम, सिक्कीम (Marathi); સિક્કીમ, સિક્કિમ (Gujarati); சிக்கிம், சிக்கிம் (Tamil); సిక్కిం, సిక్కిమ్ (Telugu); ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಂ, ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಂ (Kannada); സിക്കിം, സിക്കിം (Malayalam).