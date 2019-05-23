English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sikkim Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sikkim MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Sikkim is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Sikkim in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 33.8%. The estimated literacy level of Sikkim is 82.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Sikkim Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SRP
--
--
Dhiraj Kumar Rai
HSP
--
--
Biraj Adhikari
SUF
--
--
Narendra Adhikari
AIP
--
--
Rabin Rai
JMBP
--
--
Sunmaya Gurung
BJP
--
--
Laten Tshering Sherpa
SKM
--
--
Indra Hang Subba
IND
--
--
Mahendra Thapa
IND
--
--
Passang Gyali Sherpa
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SDF
--
--
Dek Bahadur Katwal
INC
--
--
Bharat Basnett
In 2009, Prem Das Rai of SDF emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 84,868 votes which was 33.64% of the total votes polled. SDF had a vote share of 63.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sikkim was: Prem Das Rai (SDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,91,017 men, 1,79,753 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sikkim Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sikkim is: 27.6493 88.4054
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिक्किम, सिक्किम (Hindi); সিকিম, সিকিম (Bengali); सिक्कीम, सिक्कीम (Marathi); સિક્કીમ, સિક્કિમ (Gujarati); சிக்கிம், சிக்கிம் (Tamil); సిక్కిం, సిక్కిమ్ (Telugu); ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಂ, ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಂ (Kannada); സിക്കിം, സിക്കിം (Malayalam).
