Sikkim Going Through Its Golden Era Like Maurya Dynasty, Says CM Pawan Chamling
The Chief Minister has rescheduled filing of nominations to March 25 and said the SDF will declare its second list of candidates on March 22.
A file photo of Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.
Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Wednesday compared his government with Chandragupta Maurya’s rule, saying the state was passing through a ‘Golden era’.
The Mauryan empire (4th to 2nd century BCE) was known for establishing a centralised pan-Indian empire that could keep invaders at bay. The empire under Maurya was known for social justice and development.
“Sikkim has witnessed immense development in more than two decades under Sikkim Democratic Front government. It is one of the fastest developing states in our country, and soon it will become the most developed state going through it's 'Golden Era' like in the historic time of Chandragupta Maurya,” said Chamling while addressing the media at his Namchi residence.
The Chief Minister has rescheduled filing of nominations to March 25 and said the SDF will declare its second list of candidates on March 22. “There is no real challenge from opposition parties, but still it is opposition. I always take elections seriously and don’t want to underestimate opposition or overestimate myself,” said Chamling.
