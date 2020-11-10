Sikta Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sikta Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sikta (सिकटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Sikta is part of 1. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,65,363 eligible electors, of which 1,41,709 were male, 1,23,422 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sikta in 2020 is =CP11/CM11*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,43,593 eligible electors, of which 1,30,503 were male, 1,13,080 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,497 eligible electors, of which 1,07,244 were male, 92,253 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sikta in 2015 was 67. In 2010, there were 39.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Khurshid Urf Firoj Ahmad of JDU won in this seat by defeating Dilip Varma of BJP by a margin of 2,835 votes which was 1.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.48% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dilip Varma of IND won in this seat defeating Khurshid Urf Firoj Ahamad of JDU by a margin of 8,779 votes which was 7.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 39.4% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 9. Sikta Assembly segment of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Baidyanath Prasad Mahto won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sikta are: Khurshid Firoz Ahmad (JDU), Mainuddin Alam (NCP), Akhileshwar Prasad (BPCP), Aasma Khatoon (JSHD), Tamnna Khatun (PP), Malkhan Singh (JNC), Rajesh Paswan (PPID), Rijabanullah (AIMIM), Birendra Prasad Gupta (CPIMLL), Sandeep Patel (JAP), Ghausul Azam (IND), Dilip Varma (IND), Ramjee Prasad (IND), Wasi Ahmad (IND), Vinay Kumar Yadav (IND), Hardev Ram (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.02%, while it was 62.63% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 264 polling stations in 9. Sikta constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 236. In 2010 there were 217 polling stations.

Extent:

9. Sikta constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Mainatanr and Sikta; Gram Panchayats Barawa Barauli, Somgarh and Bhavta of Narkatiaganj Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Sikta seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Sikta is 465.43 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sikta is: 26°59'53.9"N 84°37'51.6"E.

