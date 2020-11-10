Sikti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sikti Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sikti (सिकटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Araria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Araria. Sikti is part of 9. Araria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.53%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,79,156 eligible electors, of which 1,46,343 were male, 1,32,752 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,59,046 eligible electors, of which 1,36,637 were male, 1,22,404 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,844 eligible electors, of which 1,10,319 were male, 1,01,525 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sikti in 2015 was 31. In 2010, there were 10.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Mandal of BJP won in this seat by defeating Shatrughan Prasad Suman of JDU by a margin of 8,106 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.48% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Anandi Prasad Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Kumar Mandal of LJP by a margin of 9,874 votes which was 7.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.18% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 51. Sikti Assembly segment of Araria Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh won the Araria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Araria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sikti are: Vijay Kumar Mandal (BJP), Shatrughan Prasad Suman (RJD), Md Jainuddin Roy (BLRP), Dinesh Kumar Yadav (RPIA), Lukman (VIP), Md Abrar Alam (IND), Abhishek Anand (IND), Umesh Kumar Mandal (VISP), Md. Quamruzzama (IND), Prakash Sharma (IND), Budhir Kumar Sardar (BHMP), Rajesh Kumar Mishra (IND), Rajesh Kumar Singh (IND), Rubina Kumari (JDPD)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.6%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.98%, while it was 63.71% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 287 polling stations in 51. Sikti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 241. In 2010 there were 209 polling stations.

Extent:

51. Sikti constituency comprises of the following areas of Araria district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kursakanta and Sikti; Gram Panchayats Balua Kaliyaganj, Baradbatta, Chouri, Dehti North, Dehti South, Dharamganj, Dighli, Kankhudia, Pipra Bijwar and Chahatpur of Palasi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Araria.

Sikti seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Sikti is 446.22 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sikti is: 26°20'17.5"N 87°29'58.2"E.

