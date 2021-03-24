Silchar Candidate List: Key Contests in Silchar Assembly Constituency of Assam

Silchar Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Silchar seat is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dilip Kumar Paul of BJP won from this seat beating Bithika Dev of INC by a margin of 39,920 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sushmita Dev of INC won from this this constituency defeating Rajdeep Roy of BJP by a margin of 14,011 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Silchar Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Silchar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Silchar constituency are: Dipayan Chakraborty of BJP, Tamal Kanti Banik of CONG