Siliguri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Asok Bhattacharya of CPIM Leading

26. Siliguri (सिलीगुड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Siliguri is part of 4. Darjeeling Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,28,155 eligible electors, of which 1,15,682 were male, 1,12,467 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Siliguri in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,719 eligible electors, of which 1,07,350 were male, 1,01,369 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,300 eligible electors, of which 97,229 were male, 87,074 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Siliguri in 2016 was 274. In 2011, there were 178.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Asok Bhattacharya of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Bhaichung Bhutia of TMC by a margin of 14,072 votes which was 8.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.36% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rudra Nath Bhattacharya of TMC won in this seat defeating Asok Bhattacharya of CPIM by a margin of 5,006 votes which was 3.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 26. Siliguri Assembly segment of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Siliguri are: Asok Bhattacharya (CPIM), Dr Omprakash Mishra (TMC), Kakali Majumdar (Roy) (BSP), Sankar Ghosh (BJP), Chayan Guha (AMB), Chhotan Saha (RPOIA), Dipti Roy (SUCOIC), Nintu Dutta (RPOIA), Bhushan Kumar Soni (JDU), Habul Ghosh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.79%, while it was 81.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 313 polling stations in 26. Siliguri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 238. In 2011 there were 225 polling stations.

EXTENT:

26. Siliguri constituency comprises of the following areas of Darjeeling district of West Bengal: Ward Nos 1 to 30 and 45 to 47 of Siliguri M Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Darjeeling.

The total area covered by Siliguri is 11 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Siliguri is: 26°42’40.3"N 88°25’32.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Siliguri results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam