1-min read

Sillod Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिलोड): Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sillod (सिलोड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:11 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Sillod Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिलोड): Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sillod (सिलोड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

104. Sillod (सिलोड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,17,478 eligible electors, of which 1,68,891 were male, 1,48,587 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 540 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sillod Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
56576
56.34%
Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi
IND
36082
35.93%
Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar
VBA
3878
3.86%
Dadarao Kisanrao Wankhede
INC
1520
1.51%
Kaisar Azad Shaikh
NOTA
1325
1.32%
Nota
BSP
390
0.39%
Sandip Eknath Suradkar
IND
350
0.35%
Jyoti Sahebrao Danke
IND
293
0.29%
Ajabrao Patilba Mankar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,78,474 eligible electors, of which 1,50,474 were male, 1,28,000 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 540 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,51,080.

Sillod has an elector sex ratio of 879.78.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13921 votes which was 6.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26753 votes which was 14.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 104. Sillod Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.87%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.37%, while it was 71.06 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -13.5%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 104. Sillod constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 295.

Extent: 104. Sillod constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Sillod Tehsil, Soegaon Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle Soegaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sillod is: 20.4521 75.5943.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sillod results.

