Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Simdega Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Simdega (सिमडेगा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Simdega (सिमडेगा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
70. Simdega (सिमडेगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Simdega (सिमडेगा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Simdega is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 69.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.59%.
In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,25,565 eligible electors, of which 1,12,074 were male, 1,13,491 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
Among the first-time voters in Simdega, there are 5865 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2974 are male, 2891 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3220 voters in the 80+ age category and 2945 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,06,181 eligible electors, of which 1,04,142 were male, 1,02,039 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,78,863.
Simdega has an elector sex ratio of 1012.64.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Vimla Pradhan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JKP candidate by a margin of 3194 votes which was 2.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.37% in 2014 in the seat.
In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,113 votes which was 0.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.18% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 70. Simdega Assembly segment of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Khunti Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.74%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.89%, while it was 64.84% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 301 polling stations in 70. Simdega constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 258.
Extent: 70. Simdega constituency comprises of the following areas of Simdega district of Jharkhand: Simdega and Kurdeg police stations in Simdega sub-division; and Palkot police station in Gumla subdivision.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Simdega is: 22.6379 84.3238.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Simdega results.
