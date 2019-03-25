English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Simply an Attack on Hitler': Arvind Kejriwal Clarifies 'Swastika' Post After Facing Flak on Twitter
In a statement, the AAP said further said that the BJP should, first understand the 'difference between Hindu and Nazi symbols'.
The tweet, posted on March 20, is captioned with 'Someone sent this' and shows a photo of a wall where a drawing of a person with a broom is chasing away a swastika symbol.
New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday clarified that the picture of a man chasing the Nazi symbol with a broom shared by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was an "attack" on German dictator Adolf Hitler and not intended to hurt Hindu sentiments.
The development comes a day after a BJP delegation met the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to complain against Kejriwal's alleged attempt to incite religious frenzy and communal tensions.
The opposition party claimed that the picture, shared by Kejriwal on March 20, showed a man chase a "Hindu swastika" with a broom, the symbol of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The AAP, in a statement, alleged that the BJP was propagating a false narrative against the party by claiming that it had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.
The tweet was simply an attack on Hitler and his way of operating, the AAP said.
"The BJP should, first of all, understand the difference between Hindu and Nazi symbols," the party statement said.
It looks "very foolish" for the BJP, which claims to be a Hindu nationalist party, to claim the Nazi symbol as its own, it said.
"The BJP should apologise to Hindus for relating them with Germany's Hitler and for simply trying (to take) a cheap shot at the Delhi CM," the AAP said.
Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the tactics of Hitler to grab power after a video of members of a Muslim family being beaten up with sticks by a group of men in Gurgaon's Dhamaspur village went viral
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
