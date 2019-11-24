'Sin of Abandoning Bal Thackeray's Thoughts': BJP Takes Dig at One-time Ally Shiv Sena
Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar said they discussed a strategy to win the impending floor test comfortably.
Representative image/PTI
Mumbai:The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the "sin" of abandoning its founder Bal Thackeray's thoughts of aligning with the BJP by joining hands with the Congress and the NCP.
Addressing a press conference after attending the BJP legislature party meeting here, senior party leader Ashish Shelar said they discussed a strategy to win the impending floor test comfortably.
"The Shiv Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts of aligning with the BJP," he said.
Shelar also said that a meeting of Independent MLAs backing the BJP will be held separately.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Pakistan's Yasir Shah Gestured 'Seven' After Dismissing Steve Smith in Gabba Test
- Shaukat Kaifi Laid to Rest: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Salman Khan After He Supports Shehnaz Gill Over Himanshi Khurana
- This Modified Royal Enfield Called Dharma Will Make You Want One
- Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan