Sin to Stay Silent when Fundamental Rights, Constitution Trampled Upon: Sonia Gandhi

As India enters the 75th year of independence, the Congress Monday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has urged people to introspect what freedom means and told them it is a “sin" to remain silent when fundamental rights and the Constitution are “trampled upon". She also said the country’s democracy needs repairing.

“When fundamental rights of people, guaranteed by the founding fathers of our Constitution are being trampled upon, it is a sin to stay silent," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, quoting Gandhi’s article in an English daily. He said that in the article, the party president has talked about what freedom means for people, with the country entering the 75th year of Independence.

When the government “attacks" Parliament and “tramples upon" its traditions, “enslaves" democracy, attempts to “violate" the Constitution and “shackles" institutional autonomy, the people of the country need to introspect what freedom means to them, she has said.

She also alleged parliamentarians don’t have the freedom to express their views, people affected by the oxygen shortage crisis and GST do not have the freedom to speak and the states, in a federal structure, do not have the freedom to demand their rights.

