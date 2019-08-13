Since People Don't Trust Congress, BJP Alternative to 'Family Rule' of TRS, Says Telangana Party President

Hyderabad: Alleging that Telangana people did not believe in the Congress as its MLAs have joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, state BJP president K Laxman

said his party alone can put an end to the "family rule" of the TRS.

"People of Telangana do not believe Congress because if they (Congress MLAs) win also, they were joining the TRS," he told reporters.

"Henceforth, BJP is the alternative party. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, people have seen the chronic problem of Jammu and Kashmir tackled. Even Telangana, they (people) want a democratic Telangana and the family rule (of TRS) to be put an end to. That can be done only by BJP," Laxman said.

Laxman was referring to 12 Congress MLAs merging with TRS recently which resulted in the Congress losing the of main opposition status.

He took exception to state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy's reported comments that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke in a manner that BJP did not like the formation of Telangana by finding fault with the way the bill for the formation of Telangana was passed in Parliament.

Laxman said late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj had fought for the separate state in the Lok Sabha.

Hitting out at the reported comments of TRS working president K T Rama Rao that those opposed to BJP are being seen as unpatriotic, the BJP leader said it was the TRS which had earlier portrayed those opposed to it as being anti-Telangana.

Rama Rao, who talked about religious tolerance, "is silent on the comments of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who allegedly made controversial comments against majority sections in the society," Laxman said.

Laxman was speaking on the occasion of former MP G Vivekanand, who joined BJP in Delhi recently, visiting the party office in Hyderabad on Monday.

Recalling that Vivekanand was a Congress MP and his late father G Venkataswamy had been a veteran Congress leader, Laxman claimed that his entry into BJP showed the prevailing trend in Telangana (in favour of BJP).

Vivekanand, who was in the TRS before joining BJP, hit out at the TRS government, alleging that it was functioning against principles of democracy.

