Sindgi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Managuli Mallappa Channaveerappa Wins

Live election result of 33 Sindgi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sindgi MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
Sindgi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bijapur district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bijapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,23,160 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,15,455 are male, 1,07,576 female and 28 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.09 and the approximate literacy rate is 63%
Live Status JD(S) Managuli Mallappa Channaveerappa Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)7086544.15%Managuli Mallappa Channaveerappa
BJP6156038.36%Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa
INC2281814.22%Sali Mallanna Ningappa
NOTA12220.76%Nota
NCP9180.57%Shamashoddin Khajesab Mulla
IND7810.49%Nagesh Lakku Rathod
AIMEP7030.44%Gulashanbi Davalasab Nadaf
PPP6380.40%Liyakhatali Mirasaheb Darga
IND5760.36%Mallu Nagappa Pujari
IND4150.26%Iranna Madivalappa Vishwakarma

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 752 votes (0.59%) securing 29.48% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.47%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,761 votes (14.22%) registering 33.93% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.54%.

Check the table below for Sindgi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.

