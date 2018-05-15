GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Sindhanur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Venkat Rao Nadagouda Wins

Live election result of 58 Sindhanur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sindhanur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sindhanur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Venkat Rao Nadagouda Wins
Live election result of 58 Sindhanur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sindhanur MLA.
Sindhanur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,28,704 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,12,883 are male, 1,15,754 female and 40 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.52 and the approximate literacy rate is 63%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status JD(S) Venkat Rao Nadagouda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)7151443.75%Venkat Rao Nadagouda
INC6991742.77%Badarli Hampangouda
BJP147959.05%Kolla Sheshagirirao
NOTA13440.82%Nota
JD(U)12400.76%Dr. Jalaluddin Akbar
IND7940.49%Suresh Gouda Mundinamane
IND7090.43%Nana Sahukar Attar
IND5460.33%Shivalinga Kodli
IND3330.20%Hanumanthappa Uppar
IND3120.19%Shantappa
IND3070.19%M. M. Ananda Kumar
SJP(A)3050.19%Basavana Gouda
NMC2680.16%Yankayya Shetty
AIMEP2430.15%Lakshmi Devi Bettan Gowda
IND2190.13%Sharifsab Doddamani
IND2180.13%Channabasayya Swamy (C.B. Swamy)
IND2010.12%Ramanna Earalagaddi
KJP1990.12%Shabbir

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,016 votes (8.96%) securing 33.89% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.64%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,874 votes (13.15%) registering 47.4% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Sindhanur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You