Sindkhed Raja Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिंदखेडराजा): Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

24. Sindkhed Raja (सिंदखेडराजा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Buldhana district of Maharashtra and is part of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.4%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,280 eligible electors, of which 1,64,108 were male, 1,48,172 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,014 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sindkhed Raja Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA -- -- Savita Shivaji Mundhe BSP -- -- Shivshankar Dattatray Wayal IND -- -- Shrikrushna Uttam Dolas NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Rajendra Uttamrao Shingne IND -- -- Pravin Kumar Shriram More IND -- -- Bhagwat Devidas Rathod IND -- -- Bhai Vikas Nandve NCP -- -- Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingane LEADING IND -- -- Eknath Narendra Deshmukh SS -- -- Khedekar Dr.shashikant Narsingrao

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,84,006 eligible electors, of which 1,50,043 were male, 1,33,963 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,014 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,60,494.

Sindkhed Raja has an elector sex ratio of 902.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Khedekar Shashikant Narsingrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18854 votes which was 10.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 34.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingne of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 24150 votes which was 13.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.35% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 24. Sindkhed Raja Assembly segment of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency. Buldhana Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.83%, while it was 66.32 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 8.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 24. Sindkhed Raja constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 315.

Extent: 24. Sindkhed Raja constituency comprises of the following areas of Buldhana district of Maharashtra: Deolgaon Raja Tehsil, Sindkhed Raja Tehsil, Chikhli Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Mera and Lonar Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Bibi

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sindkhed Raja is: 20.0594 76.2483.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sindkhed Raja results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.