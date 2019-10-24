Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Sindkhed Raja Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिंदखेडराजा): Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sindkhed Raja (सिंदखेडराजा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingane
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Sindkhed Raja Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिंदखेडराजा): Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sindkhed Raja (सिंदखेडराजा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

24. Sindkhed Raja (सिंदखेडराजा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Buldhana district of Maharashtra and is part of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.4%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,280 eligible electors, of which 1,64,108 were male, 1,48,172 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,014 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sindkhed Raja Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VBA
--
--
Savita Shivaji Mundhe
BSP
--
--
Shivshankar Dattatray Wayal
IND
--
--
Shrikrushna Uttam Dolas
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rajendra Uttamrao Shingne
IND
--
--
Pravin Kumar Shriram More
IND
--
--
Bhagwat Devidas Rathod
IND
--
--
Bhai Vikas Nandve
NCP
--
--
Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingane
IND
--
--
Eknath Narendra Deshmukh
SS
--
--
Khedekar Dr.shashikant Narsingrao

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,84,006 eligible electors, of which 1,50,043 were male, 1,33,963 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,014 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,60,494.

Sindkhed Raja has an elector sex ratio of 902.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Khedekar Shashikant Narsingrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18854 votes which was 10.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 34.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingne of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 24150 votes which was 13.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.35% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 24. Sindkhed Raja Assembly segment of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency. Buldhana Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.83%, while it was 66.32 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 8.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 24. Sindkhed Raja constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 315.

Extent: 24. Sindkhed Raja constituency comprises of the following areas of Buldhana district of Maharashtra: Deolgaon Raja Tehsil, Sindkhed Raja Tehsil, Chikhli Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Mera and Lonar Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Bibi

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sindkhed Raja is: 20.0594 76.2483.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sindkhed Raja results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
