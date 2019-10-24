Sindkheda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिंदखेडा): Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal of BJP Wins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

8. Sindkheda (सिंदखेडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Dhule district of Maharashtra and is part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.8%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,26,606 eligible electors, of which 1,66,530 were male, 1,60,076 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 573 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sindkheda Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 11042 91.70% Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal LEADING BSP 1000 8.30% Bhausaheb Namdeo Pawar IND -- 0.00% Salim Kasam Pinjari IND -- 0.00% Shanabhau Rambhau Sonawane MNS -- 0.00% Narendra Dharma Patil Salunkhe VBA -- 0.00% Namdeo Rohidas Yelave NOTA -- 0.00% Nota NCP -- 0.00% Bedse Sandeep Tryambakrao

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,07,064 eligible electors, of which 1,56,679 were male, 1,50,385 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 573 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,74,825.

Sindkheda has an elector sex ratio of 961.24.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 42158 votes which was 21.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rawal Jaikumarbhau Jitendrasinh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 50699 votes which was 30.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.93% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 8. Sindkheda Assembly segment of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency. Dhule Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.06%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.79%, while it was 61.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.73%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 8. Sindkheda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 335.

Extent: 8. Sindkheda constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhule district of Maharashtra: Sindkheda Tehsil, Sakri Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle- Dusane.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sindkheda is: 21.2501 74.659.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sindkheda results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.