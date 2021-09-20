Sing During Durga Pujo, 'Muri' Leads to Weight Gain: In Nabanna, Babul Strikes a New Chord with CM Mamata

As expected and announced, Babul Supriyo met Mamata Banerjee today in Nabanna. He was accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien. On Monday, Babul drove himself to Nabanna. And there, the MP of Asansol was overwhelmed by the warm reception of the TMC Supremo and the Chief Minister.

Babul said today, “It feels terrific to get so much love after coming from another place. It’s great to see that Mamata di and Abhishek are trusting me so much.”

Joining TMC, Babul said that the responsibility being given to him was unexpected. But he has not disclosed his responsibility. When asked about his responsibilities in TMC, Babul said, “I want to make it clear, Didi Mamata Banerjee will tell me what my responsibilities are, don’t ask me. Didi gave a lot of love. My house can be seen from Didi’s office. She is trusting me, and I will try to give my best.”

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said he had a very “musical talk" with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and the latter’s words were music to his ears.

Even after today’s meeting, the issue of ‘Jhalmuri’ came up again for Babul. He, however, did not get into it but gave the details of what Didi had advised him about ‘Muri’ (Puffed Rice). Babul said, “Didi said, eating muri increases weight. She also told me which muri to eat."

Any words about the song? Babul answers, “Of course. There have been beautiful musical discussions. She told me to sing during the During Puja too. The horizon opened for me. I will give my best. I am fascinated to get so much love from another camp." Before leaving Nabanna today, Babul sang, ‘Aha ki ananda akashe batashe…’

However, in the context of his campaign in Bhabanipur, Babul has made it clear that he will not go there. As soon as the issue again arose, Babul said, “Mamata Banerjee alone is enough, and I don’t need to go for her campaign.”

Criticising Babul Supriyo’s attempts at bonhomie with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP State unit earlier said that the Union Minister’s “jhalmuri diplomacy" will not work when party workers are being attacked every day by the Trinamool Congress.

