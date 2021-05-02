Singanallur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

121. Singanallur (सिंगानल्लुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Singanallur is part of 20. Coimbatore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,25,230 eligible electors, of which 1,61,579 were male, 1,63,625 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Singanallur in 2021 is 1013.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,04,833 eligible electors, of which 1,53,042 were male, 1,51,767 female and 24 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,350 eligible electors, of which 1,16,477 were male, 1,13,873 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Singanallur in 2016 was 103. In 2011, there were 84.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Karthik, N. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Singai Muthu, N. of AIADMK by a margin of 5,180 votes which was 2.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 40.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chinnasamy R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Mayura S Jayakumar of INC by a margin of 34,326 votes which was 21.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.32% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 121. Singanallur Assembly segment of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Singanallur are: Karthik, N (DMK), Jayaram, K R (AIADMK), Sasikumar, M (ADK), Senthilkumar, S (USOIP), Selva, S R (AMMK), Narmadha, R (NTK), Palanisamy, N (MIPA), Mahendran, R (MNM), Akbar Ali, A (IND), Karthick, N (IND), Karthik, N (IND), Krishnan, V (IND), Kumar Babu, K (IND), Gowtham, P (IND), Chanthirika, R (IND), Nabas Sherif, M (IND), Nagarajan, J (IND), Praveen Venkatachalam (IND), Maniraj, K (IND), Mohandass, N (IND), Viju Alban Prakash, V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.73%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 61.89%, while it was 69.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 121. Singanallur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 317. In 2011 there were 212 polling stations.

EXTENT:

121. Singanallur constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore South Taluk (Part) Coimbatore (M.Corp.) Ward Nos. 1 to 20.. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Singanallur is 42 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Singanallur is: 11°00’32.8"N 77°01’15.2"E.

