Singer-turned-Neta Babul Supriyo Set for Stint in Modi's New Govt, Takes Oath as MoS

With Babul Supriyo’s victory over TMC’s Moon Moon Sen with 1.97 lakh votes, the Bollywood singer-turned-politician has secured a berth in the Modi's cabinet. He was sworn-in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.Supriyo, 48, who was the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises in the Narendra Modi government, began his political career only in March 2014 when he was inducted into the BJP and promptly fielded by the party as its Lok Sabha candidate from Asansol. In 2014, he defeated Trinamool Congress bigwig Dola Sen.Although the BJP made massive inroads in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha, the battle is far from over. Mamata Banerjee’s government in the state continues to be a formidable force and the BJP is likely to give a number of cabinet berths to its MPs from Bengal. “This is what Mamata Banerjee had also done. Her ministers in the Centre would continuously campaign in the state when the CPI(M) was in power. The BJP will do exactly the same and increase the pressure on the TMC government,” said a BJP leader.A commerce graduate, Supriyo became a minister in the Modi government in 2014. He was inducted as the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation in November 2014. On July 12, 2016, his portfolio was changed to Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.During the 2019 general elections, he faced an allegation of putting out a campaign song without the prior permission of the Election Commission. However, he refuted the allegations, saying that the clip, which went viral on social media, was recorded and shared by the media. The general elections in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal were marred by several incidents of violence, including one where Supriyo’s car was allegedly vandalised.An avid football fan and player, Supriyo has often hogged the headlines for turning up at Parliament on his motorcycle. His famous songs include "Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara" (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai), "Pari Pari Hai Ek Pari" (Hungama), and "Chanda Chamke" (Fanaa).