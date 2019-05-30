English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
V K Singh
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Arjun Munda
Ramdas Athawale
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Patel
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
Singer-turned-Neta Babul Supriyo Set for Stint in Modi's New Govt, Takes Oath as MoS
Supriyo, 48, who was the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises in the Narendra Modi government, began his political career only in March 2014 when he was inducted into the BJP.
File picture of Babul Supriyo.
Loading...
With Babul Supriyo’s victory over TMC’s Moon Moon Sen with 1.97 lakh votes, the Bollywood singer-turned-politician has secured a berth in the Modi's cabinet. He was sworn-in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.
Supriyo, 48, who was the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises in the Narendra Modi government, began his political career only in March 2014 when he was inducted into the BJP and promptly fielded by the party as its Lok Sabha candidate from Asansol. In 2014, he defeated Trinamool Congress bigwig Dola Sen.
Although the BJP made massive inroads in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha, the battle is far from over. Mamata Banerjee’s government in the state continues to be a formidable force and the BJP is likely to give a number of cabinet berths to its MPs from Bengal. “This is what Mamata Banerjee had also done. Her ministers in the Centre would continuously campaign in the state when the CPI(M) was in power. The BJP will do exactly the same and increase the pressure on the TMC government,” said a BJP leader.
A commerce graduate, Supriyo became a minister in the Modi government in 2014. He was inducted as the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation in November 2014. On July 12, 2016, his portfolio was changed to Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
During the 2019 general elections, he faced an allegation of putting out a campaign song without the prior permission of the Election Commission. However, he refuted the allegations, saying that the clip, which went viral on social media, was recorded and shared by the media. The general elections in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal were marred by several incidents of violence, including one where Supriyo’s car was allegedly vandalised.
An avid football fan and player, Supriyo has often hogged the headlines for turning up at Parliament on his motorcycle. His famous songs include "Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara" (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai), "Pari Pari Hai Ek Pari" (Hungama), and "Chanda Chamke" (Fanaa).
Supriyo, 48, who was the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises in the Narendra Modi government, began his political career only in March 2014 when he was inducted into the BJP and promptly fielded by the party as its Lok Sabha candidate from Asansol. In 2014, he defeated Trinamool Congress bigwig Dola Sen.
Although the BJP made massive inroads in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha, the battle is far from over. Mamata Banerjee’s government in the state continues to be a formidable force and the BJP is likely to give a number of cabinet berths to its MPs from Bengal. “This is what Mamata Banerjee had also done. Her ministers in the Centre would continuously campaign in the state when the CPI(M) was in power. The BJP will do exactly the same and increase the pressure on the TMC government,” said a BJP leader.
A commerce graduate, Supriyo became a minister in the Modi government in 2014. He was inducted as the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation in November 2014. On July 12, 2016, his portfolio was changed to Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
During the 2019 general elections, he faced an allegation of putting out a campaign song without the prior permission of the Election Commission. However, he refuted the allegations, saying that the clip, which went viral on social media, was recorded and shared by the media. The general elections in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal were marred by several incidents of violence, including one where Supriyo’s car was allegedly vandalised.
An avid football fan and player, Supriyo has often hogged the headlines for turning up at Parliament on his motorcycle. His famous songs include "Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara" (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai), "Pari Pari Hai Ek Pari" (Hungama), and "Chanda Chamke" (Fanaa).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Godzilla Movie Review: He'll Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results