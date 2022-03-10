Singhat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes on

Live election results updates of Singhat seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Ginsuanhau Zou (BJP), Tuankhan Kiamlo Hangzo (INC), Chinlunthang (KPA), T. Hangkhanpau (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.44%, which is 12.73% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ginsuanhau of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Singhat results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.60 Singhat (Singngat) (सिंघाट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Churachandpur district of Manipur. Singhat is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 27089 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,493 were male and 13,596 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Singhat in 2019 was: 1,008 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,684 eligible electors, of which 13,313 were male,13,371 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,886 eligible electors, of which 11,850 were male, 12,036 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Singhat in 2017 was 545. In 2012, there were 516 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Ginsuanhau of INC won in this seat defeating Chinlunthang of BJP by a margin of 1,162 which was 6.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ginsuanhau of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating T Hangkhanpau of TMC by a margin of 10,690 votes which was 69.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 83.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 60 Singhat Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Singhat are: Ginsuanhau Zou (BJP), Tuankhan Kiamlo Hangzo (INC), Chinlunthang (KPA), T. Hangkhanpau (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.71%, while it was 64.4% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Singhat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.60 Singhat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 49. In 2012, there were 41 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.60 Singhat comprises of the following areas of Churachandpur district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Singhat constituency, which are: Thanlon, Henglep, Saikot, Churachandpur, Kumbi, Chandel. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Singhat is approximately 11873 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Singhat is: 24°07’40.4"N 93°32’43.1"E.

