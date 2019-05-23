English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singhbhum Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Singhbhum (सिंहभूम) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Singhbhum is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 58.31%. The estimated literacy level of Singhbhum is 62.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Laxman Giluwa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JBSP candidate by a margin of 87,524 votes which was 11.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.12% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Madhu Kora of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 89,673 votes which was 15.41% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 44.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.77% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Singhbhum was: Laxman Giluwa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,83,330 men, 5,69,300 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Singhbhum Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Singhbhum is: 22.5 85.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिंहभूम, झारखंड (Hindi); সিংহভূম, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); सिंहभूम, झारखंड (Marathi); સિંઘભુમ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); சிங்பூம், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); సింగ్ భూం, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಸಿಂಗ್ಭೂಂ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); സിംഹ്ഭൂം, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Singhbhum Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
APOI
--
--
Pratap Singh Banara
KLS
--
--
Hari Orawn
IND
--
--
Anil Soren
IND
--
--
Pushpa Sinku
SUCI
--
--
Chandra Mohan Hembrom
JMM (U)
--
--
Krishna Mardi
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Pardeshi Lal Munda
BJP
--
--
Laxman Giluwa
INC
--
--
Geeta Kora
