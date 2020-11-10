Singheshwar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Singheshwar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Singheshwar (सिंघेश्वर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Madhepura district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhepura. Singheshwar is part of 8. Supaul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.25%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,02,977 eligible electors, of which 1,57,757 were male, 1,44,973 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,85,954 eligible electors, of which 1,49,141 were male, 1,36,804 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,45,479 eligible electors, of which 1,29,805 were male, 1,15,674 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Singheshwar in 2015 was 171. In 2010, there were 80.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ramesh Rishidev of JDU won in this seat by defeating Manju Devi of HAMS by a margin of 50,200 votes which was 29.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.45% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ramesh Rishidev of JDU won in this seat defeating Amit Kumar Bharti of RJD by a margin of 15,196 votes which was 10.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.75% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 72. Singheshwar Assembly segment of Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Supaul Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Singheshwar are: Amit Kumar Bharti (LJP), Chandrahas Chaupal (RJD), Ramesh Rishidev (JDU), Ramdeo Ram (BSP), Sanjay Sada (NCP), Anil Kumar Bandhu (JAPL), Gulabchand Das (AMP), Triful Devi (JMBP), Shivjee Ram (AJP), Surendra Sharma (BLRP)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.66%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.75%, while it was 59.19% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 311 polling stations in 72. Singheshwar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 267. In 2010 there were 246 polling stations.

Extent:

72. Singheshwar constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhepura district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Singheshwar, Shankarpur and Kumarkhand. It shares an inter-state border with Madhepura.

Singheshwar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Singheshwar is 438.47 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Singheshwar is: 26°00'53.6"N 86°55'16.0"E.

