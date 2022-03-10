Singjamei Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Singjamei seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Irengbam Hemochandra Singh (INC), Oinam Romen Singh (NPP), Yumnam Khemchand Singh (BJP), Ngangbam Robert Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 89.67%, which is 1.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yumnam Khemchand Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Singjamei results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.13 Singjamei (सिंगजामेइ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Singjamei is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 20010 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 9,271 were male and 10,739 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Singjamei in 2019 was: 1,158 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 19,929 eligible electors, of which 9,223 were male,10,706 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 19,259 eligible electors, of which 8,964 were male, 10,295 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Singjamei in 2017 was 42. In 2012, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Yumnam Khemchand Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Irengbam Hemochandra Singh of INC by a margin of 1,834 which was 10.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Irengbam Hemochandra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Yumnam Khemchand Singh of TMC by a margin of 157 votes which was 0.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 13 Singjamei Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Singjamei are: Irengbam Hemochandra Singh (INC), Oinam Romen Singh (NPP), Yumnam Khemchand Singh (BJP), Ngangbam Robert Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 88.16%, while it was 83.47% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Singjamei went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.13 Singjamei Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 29. In 2012, there were 23 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.13 Singjamei comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Singjamei constituency, which are: Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Keisamthong, Yaiskul, Thongju. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Singjamei is approximately 184 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Singjamei is: 24°45’20.9"N 93°57’37.8"E.

