Singur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

188. Singur (सिंगूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Singur is part of 28. Hooghly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,721 eligible electors, of which 1,24,421 were male, 1,22,296 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Singur in 2021 is 983.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,103 eligible electors, of which 1,19,076 were male, 1,12,022 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,596 eligible electors, of which 1,07,883 were male, 97,713 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Singur in 2016 was 227. In 2011, there were 149.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rabindranath Bhattacharya E of TMC won in this seat by defeating Rabin Deb of CPIM by a margin of 20,327 votes which was 10.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.23% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rabindranath Bhattacharya of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Asit Das of CPIM by a margin of 34,811 votes which was 19.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.61% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 188. Singur Assembly segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Singur are: Becharam Manna (TMC), Rabindranath Bhattacharya (BJP), Srijan Bhattacharyya (CPIM), Shankar Jana (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.64%, while it was 85.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 343 polling stations in 188. Singur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 275. In 2011 there were 252 polling stations.

EXTENT:

188. Singur constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Anandanagore, Bagdanga Chinamore, Baruipara Paltagarh, Beraberi, Bighati, Bouichipota, Bora, Borai Pahalampur, Gopalnagore, Mirzapur-Bankipur, Nasibpur, Singur-I and Singur-II GPs of CDB Singur, 2. Begumpur, Kapasaria and Panchghora GPs of CDB Chanditala -II. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Singur is 149 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Singur is: 22°48’38.2"N 88°15’59.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Singur results.

