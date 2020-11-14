Sinking Differences, Akhilesh Assures Cabinet Berth to Uncle Shivpal, Won't Field Contender Against Him

Dropping another hint of bettering ties between Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal, the Samajwadi Party chief has promised a cabinet berth for the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party founder and has also announced to leave the Jaswantnagar assembly seat for him. This decision comes ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The SP chief also made it clear that his party will not be forging any kind of alliance with big political parties. However, he claimed that he will proceed with tie-ups with smaller political parties.

Speaking in Etawah on Saturday on the occasion of Diwali, the Samajwadi Party chief said, “I would like to wish you all a very Happy Diwali first of all. There have been a lot of important people joining in the party recently in Lucknow and today in Etawah as well. However, the region has been ignored by the current BJP government who has just put a black stone in the name of development in Etawah.”

“Samajwadi Party will try to form an understanding with smaller political parties but no alliance with any big political parties. I have said it many times earlier also and today I am saying it again, Pragatisheel Party will also be adjusted and Jaswantnagar has already been left for their leader and in times to come, we will also give cabinet berth to him,” said Akhilesh on questions on alliance with political parties in upcoming 2022 state assembly polls.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had withdrawn its plea for disqualification of party MLA Shivpal Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which was also seen as unification of the Yadav family. After this, Shivpal Yadav had also returned the gesture and called up nephew Akhilesh and thanked him for taking back the disqualification application.

In his letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal thanked him for reposing faith in him and said that ‘clear and positive intervention’ would lead to a new political formation in the coming days.

Shivpal Yadav, who is still a SP MLA from Jaswantnagar had formed his own political outfit after dissent with Akhilesh. Although PSP couldn’t win any seat in the 2017 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha polls but it did manage to dent prospects of Samajwadi Party on many seats.