Sinnar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिन्नर): Adv. Kokate Manikrao Shivajirao of NCP Leads

120. Sinnar (सिन्नर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,01,520 eligible electors, of which 1,59,899 were male, 1,41,616 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,443 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,75,145 eligible electors, of which 1,45,721 were male, 1,29,424 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,443 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,44,047.

Sinnar has an elector sex ratio of 885.66.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajabhau (Parag) Prakash Waje of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20554 votes which was 10.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kokate Manikrao Shivaji of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 2830 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.45% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes and the in the 120. Sinnar Assembly segment of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Nashik Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.85%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.52%, while it was 63.96 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.67%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 309 polling stations in 120. Sinnar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 281.

Extent: 120. Sinnar constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Sinnar Tehsil and Igatpuri Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Taked.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sinnar is: 19.797 74.0226.

