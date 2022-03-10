Siolim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Siolim seat in Goa. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar (BJP), Diana Fernandes (SBPA), Anil Vaman Kerkar (IND), Vishnu Naik (AAP), Pallavi Pradeep Dabholkar (IND), Delilah Michael Lobo (INC), Charisma Fernandes (SHS), Leao F. P. Dias (TMC), Jaganath Gaonkar (JMBP), Patrick Savio Almeida (IND), Gauresh Mandrekar (RGP), Dattaram Pednekar (IND), Vinod Dattaram Palyekar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79%, which is -4.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vinoda Datarama Paliencar of GFP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Siolim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.6 Siolim (Xivoli, Shivoli) (सिओलिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Siolim is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 29,335 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,272 were male and 15,063 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Siolim in 2022 is: 1,055 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,171 eligible electors, of which 13,713 were male,14,458 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,344 eligible electors, of which 12,890 were male, 13,454 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Siolim in 2017 was 10. In 2012, there were 9 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Vinoda Datarama Paliencar of GFP won in this seat defeating Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar of BJP by a margin of 1,441 which was 6.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. GFP had a vote share of 43.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dayanand Mandrekar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Uday Dattaram Paliemkar of INC by a margin of 2,171 votes which was 10.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.83% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 6 Siolim Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Siolim are: Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar (BJP), Diana Fernandes (SBPA), Anil Vaman Kerkar (IND), Vishnu Naik (AAP), Pallavi Pradeep Dabholkar (IND), Delilah Michael Lobo (INC), Charisma Fernandes (SHS), Leao F. P. Dias (TMC), Jaganath Gaonkar (JMBP), Patrick Savio Almeida (IND), Gauresh Mandrekar (RGP), Dattaram Pednekar (IND), Vinod Dattaram Palyekar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.54%, while it was 82.24% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Siolim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.6 Siolim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 44. In 2012, there were 44 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.6 Siolim comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Oxel, 2. Verla, 3. Marna, 4. Assagao, 5. Anjuna and 6. Siolim (Census Town) in Bardez Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Siolim constituency, which are: Mandrem, Tivim, Mapusa, Saligao, Calangute. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Siolim is approximately 45 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Siolim is: 15°36’23.0"N 73°46’07.0"E.

