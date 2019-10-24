Sion Koliwada Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सायन कोळीवाडा): Captain R Tamil Selvan of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

179. Sion Koliwada (सायन कोळीवाडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,56,129 eligible electors, of which 1,44,459 were male, 1,11,617 female and 53 voters of the third gender. A total of 24 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sion Koliwada Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 2630 46.04% Captain R Tamil Selvan LEADING INC 1624 28.43% Ganesh Kumar Yadav MNS 895 15.67% Anant Laxman Kamble NOTA 190 3.33% Nota VBA 179 3.13% Amiruddin Alqamar Nizamuddin CPI 87 1.52% Com. Vijay Ashok Dalvi BMHP 29 0.51% Adv. Shanta Nair BSP 29 0.51% Vilas Dhondu Kamble PBPP 18 0.32% Adv. Ashwini Arun Kasbe PWPI 15 0.26% Attadeep Jadhav PCP 11 0.19% Shamshe Alam Gulam Husein Shaikh AAP(P) 5 0.09% Bala Venkatesh Vinayak Nadar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,54,163 eligible electors, of which 1,45,123 were male, 1,09,005 female and 53 voters of the third gender. A total of 24 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,90,317.

Sion Koliwada has an elector sex ratio of 772.66.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Captain R Tamil Selvan, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 3738 votes which was 2.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.49% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shetty Jagannath Achanna of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18023 votes which was 15.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.11% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 179. Sion Koliwada Assembly segment of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South-Central Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 50.79%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.73%, while it was 40.19 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.94%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 264 polling stations in 179. Sion Koliwada constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 274.

Extent: 179. Sion Koliwada constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 732 (Part)-Sion - E.B. No. 1 to 56, 58 to 74, 76 to 112, 116 to 178, 184 to 359, 378 to 393, 395 to 409, 414 to 449, 475 to 479, 482 to 489, 496 to 540, 552 to 570, 572 to 604, 616 to 643, 791 to 794, 797, 1601.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sion Koliwada is: 19.0342 72.8683.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sion Koliwada results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.