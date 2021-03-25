Sipajhar Candidate List: Key Contests in Sipajhar Assembly Constituency of Assam

Sipajhar Assembly constituency in Mangaldoi (Darrang) district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Sipajhar seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Binanda Kumar Saikia of BJP won from this seat beating Dr Zoii Nath Sarmah of INC by a margin of 12,175 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Binanda Kumar Saikia of INC won from this this constituency defeating Dr. Zoii Nath Sarmah of IND by a margin of 8,746 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Sipajhar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sipajhar constituency are: Paramananda Rajbongshi of BJP, Kuldip Barua of CONG, Gitika Kakati of AJP