Sipajhar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

66. Sipajhar (सिपजहार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Darrang district of Assam. It shares a border with . Sipajhar is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,77,782 eligible electors, of which 91,230 were male, 86,545 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sipajhar in 2021 is 949.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,58,541 eligible electors, of which 83,201 were male, 75,340 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,610 eligible electors, of which 77,244 were male, 72,366 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sipajhar in 2016 was 248. In 2011, there were 314.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Binanda Kumar Saikia of BJP won in this seat by defeating Dr Zoii Nath Sarmah of INC by a margin of 12,175 votes which was 8.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Binanda Kumar Saikia of INC won in this seat defeating Dr. Zoii Nath Sarmah of IND by a margin of 8,746 votes which was 7.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.83% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 66. Sipajhar Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sipajhar are: Kuldip Barua (INC), Paramananda Rajbongshi (BJP), Gitika Kakati (AJP), Paheswari Barua (SUCIC), Hareswar Deka (VPI), Amiya Kumar Deka (IND), Aroon Barooa (IND), Asifun Nessa (IND), Sahnur Ali (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.36%, while it was 75.76% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 66. Sipajhar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 202. In 2011 there were 199 polling stations.

EXTENT:

66. Sipajhar constituency comprises of the following areas of Darrang district of Assam: Mangaldoi thana [excluding Chapai, Rangamati, Samabari (Part) and Dahi mouzas] and Sarabari (Part) mouza in Kalaigaon thana in Mangaldoi sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Darrang.

The total area covered by Sipajhar is 497 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sipajhar is: 26°21’48.6"N 91°52’00.1"E.

