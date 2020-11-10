Sira Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Sira Assembly constituency in the state of Karnataka are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Sira is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Karnataka where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Sira was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 15 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Sira seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Sira constituency: Dr: C M Rajesh Gowda (Bharatiya Janata Party), Girish (Communist Party of India), T B Jayachandra (Indian National Congress), Ambrose D'mello (Independent), M L A R Kambanna (Independent), Gurusiddappa M (Independent), Jayanna (Independent), L K Devaraju (Independent), G S Ngaraja (Independent), Rangappa (Independent), Sadiq Pasha (Independent), Ammajamma B Sathyanarayana (Janata Dal (Secular)), B T Obaleshappa (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Thimmakka (Raita Bharat Party), Premakka (Republican Sena)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.