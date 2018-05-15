Sira Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate B Sathyanarayana Wins

Live Status JD(S) B Sathyanarayana Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Sira (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,10,144 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,960 are male, 1,02,138 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.58 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,681 votes (9.21%) securing 46.47% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.19%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,496 votes (19.62%) registering 45.02% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.31%.Check the table below for Sira live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting