1-min read

Sira Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate B Sathyanarayana Wins

Live election result of 136 Sira constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sira MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:03 PM IST
Sira Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate B Sathyanarayana Wins
Live election result of 136 Sira constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sira MLA.
Sira (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,10,144 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,960 are male, 1,02,138 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.58 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Live Status JD(S) B Sathyanarayana Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)7433841.24%B Sathyanarayana
INC6397335.49%T B Jayachandra
BJP169599.41%S R Gowda
IND144688.03%C M Nagaraju
IND36102.00%Chidanand M Gowda
CPI14570.81%Gireesh
SJP(A)11790.65%Kavitha R Manangi
IND6490.36%Shashi Kumar Sirah
NOTA5680.32%Nota
IND5030.28%S N Kantharaju
IND4790.27%B A Manjunatha
IND4710.26%Rangappa
IND4560.25%M L A R Kambanna
IND4390.24%Gurusiddappa M
IND4190.23%D Lakshmaiah
IND2960.16%K Manjunatha

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,681 votes (9.21%) securing 46.47% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.19%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,496 votes (19.62%) registering 45.02% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.31%.

Check the table below for Sira live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

