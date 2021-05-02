Sirkazhi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

160. Sirkazhi (सिरकाज़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sirkazhi is part of 28. Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.09%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,510 eligible electors, of which 1,24,197 were male, 1,28,301 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sirkazhi in 2021 is 1033.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,675 eligible electors, of which 1,14,592 were male, 1,17,079 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,824 eligible electors, of which 98,357 were male, 96,467 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sirkazhi in 2016 was 59. In 2011, there were 80.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Bharathi.P.V of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Killai Ravindran.S of DMK by a margin of 9,003 votes which was 5.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sakthi . M of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Durairajan .P of VCK by a margin of 27,379 votes which was 17.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.62% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 160. Sirkazhi Assembly segment of Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sirkazhi are: Panneerselvam (DMK), P V Bharathi (AIADMK), Srithar (BSP), Kamban (AMAK), Kavitha (NTK), Balu (AMMK), Prabu (MNM), Anusuya (IND), Silambarasan (IND), Barathi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.91%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.71%, while it was 78.9% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 160. Sirkazhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 228 polling stations.

EXTENT:

160. Sirkazhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu: Sirkazhi Taluk (Part) (Except 3 villages I.e. Keezhaiyur, Mezhaiyur and Vanagiri).. It shares an inter-state border with Nagapattinam.

The total area covered by Sirkazhi is 440 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sirkazhi is: 11°15’27.0"N 79°45’27.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sirkazhi results.

