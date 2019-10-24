Sirsa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिरसा): Gokul Setia Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sirsa (सिरसा ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sirsa district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,07,519 eligible electors, of which 1,09,347 were male, 98,171 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 174 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sirsa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 20958 32.20% Gokul Setia LEADING HLP 18751 28.81% Gopal Kanda BJP 16312 25.06% Pardeep Ratusaria INC 4765 7.32% Hoshiari Lal JJP 1300 2.00% Rajender Ganeriwala IND 567 0.87% Mani Ram AAP 442 0.68% Virender Kumar NOTA 323 0.50% Nota BSP 276 0.42% Sardar Phool Chand IND 236 0.36% Raj Bala SHP 219 0.34% Ashok Lamba IND 202 0.31% Gurmeet Singh IND 188 0.29% Bharat Sunny Singh IND 153 0.24% Bansi Lal IND 111 0.17% Sushil Kumar IND 106 0.16% Jaiveer Singh IND 85 0.13% Pradeep Kumar IND 76 0.12% Mukesh Pandit IND 24 0.04% Harnek Singh Kamboj

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,85,357 eligible electors, of which 98,236 were male, 87,122 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 174 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,50,395.

Sirsa has an elector sex ratio of 897.79.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Makhan Lal Singla of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HaLP candidate by a margin of 2938 votes which was 2.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 32.3% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gopal Kanda of IND won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6469 votes which was 5.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.92% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 45. Sirsa Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.8%, while it was 77.04 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 202 polling stations in 45. Sirsa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 189.

Extent: 45. Sirsa constituency comprises of the following areas of Sirsa district of Haryana: KCs Shahpur Begu and Ding, PCs Sirsa (Rural) of Sirsa KC and Sirsa (Municipal Council) of Sirsa Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sirsa is: 29.4778 75.104.

