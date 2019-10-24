Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sirsa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सिरसा): Gokul Setia Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sirsa (सिरसा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:24 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
IND
Gokul Setia
LEADING

Detailed Results
Sirsa (सिरसा ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sirsa district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,07,519 eligible electors, of which 1,09,347 were male, 98,171 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 174 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sirsa Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
20958
32.20%
Gokul Setia
HLP
18751
28.81%
Gopal Kanda
BJP
16312
25.06%
Pardeep Ratusaria
INC
4765
7.32%
Hoshiari Lal
JJP
1300
2.00%
Rajender Ganeriwala
IND
567
0.87%
Mani Ram
AAP
442
0.68%
Virender Kumar
NOTA
323
0.50%
Nota
BSP
276
0.42%
Sardar Phool Chand
IND
236
0.36%
Raj Bala
SHP
219
0.34%
Ashok Lamba
IND
202
0.31%
Gurmeet Singh
IND
188
0.29%
Bharat Sunny Singh
IND
153
0.24%
Bansi Lal
IND
111
0.17%
Sushil Kumar
IND
106
0.16%
Jaiveer Singh
IND
85
0.13%
Pradeep Kumar
IND
76
0.12%
Mukesh Pandit
IND
24
0.04%
Harnek Singh Kamboj

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,85,357 eligible electors, of which 98,236 were male, 87,122 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 174 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,50,395.

Sirsa has an elector sex ratio of 897.79.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Makhan Lal Singla of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HaLP candidate by a margin of 2938 votes which was 2.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 32.3% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gopal Kanda of IND won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6469 votes which was 5.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.92% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 45. Sirsa Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.8%, while it was 77.04 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 202 polling stations in 45. Sirsa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 189.

Extent: 45. Sirsa constituency comprises of the following areas of Sirsa district of Haryana: KCs Shahpur Begu and Ding, PCs Sirsa (Rural) of Sirsa KC and Sirsa (Municipal Council) of Sirsa Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sirsa is: 29.4778 75.104.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sirsa results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
