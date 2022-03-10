Sirsaganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Sirsaganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sarvesh Singh (SP), Pratima Pal (INC), Hariom Yadav (BJP), Tukman Singh Yadav (ADJP), Pankaj Mishra (BSP), Capt. Amit Chauhan (AAP), Kedar Singh Kusawaha (BJMP), Sunil Kumar Lodhi (BKPP), Jayveer Singh (IND), Shalini (IND), Hariom (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.62%, which is -1.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Hariom Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.99 Sirsaganj (सिरसागंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Sirsaganj is part of Firozabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.47% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 344585 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,014 were male and 1,58,564 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sirsaganj in 2019 was: 852 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,85,545 eligible electors, of which 1,67,664 were male,1,38,272 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,88,186 eligible electors, of which 1,59,679 were male, 1,28,503 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sirsaganj in 2017 was 274. In 2012, there were 760 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Hariom Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Jaiveer Singh of BJP by a margin of 10,676 which was 5.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 44.46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Hariom of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating E Atul Pratap Singh of BSP by a margin of 40,015 votes which was 21.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 46.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 99 Sirsaganj Assembly segment of the 20. Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon of BJP won the Firozabad Parliament seat defeating Akshay Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Firozabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.38%, while it was 64.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sirsaganj went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.99 Sirsaganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 342. In 2012, there were 332 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.99 Sirsaganj comprises of the following areas of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Sirsaganj, 3 Madanpur, 4 Ukhrand, Panchayats 17 Bramhabad Lachhpur, 18 Rudhau, 19 Dadiyamai of 1 Shikohabad KC and Sirsaganj Municipal Board of 1 Shikohabad Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sirsaganj constituency, which are: Bah, Shikohabad, Jasrana, Karhal, Jaswantnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sirsaganj is approximately 524 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sirsaganj is: 27°01’01.6"N 78°40’54.1"E.

