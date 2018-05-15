Sirsi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde Wins

Live Status BJP Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde Won

Sirsi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,88,377 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,652 are male, 92,631 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.76 and the approximate literacy rate is 88%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,059 votes (2.33%) securing 32.67% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.34%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,733 votes (26.11%) registering 45.4% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.3%.